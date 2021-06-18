United Way builds little free pantries for Roanoke neighborhoods

Volunteers install 'Little Free Pantries' for United Way of Roanoke Valley's Day of Action

ROANOKE, Va – Friday volunteers from United Way of Roanoke Valley (UWRV) and Lionberger Construction helped install a little free pantry at the George Washington Carver Garden in Northwest Roanoke.

The event was part of the organization’s annual Day of Action, where volunteers work to take on projects that help those who need it most.

“COVID has increased food insecurity in so many neighborhoods and so many place, and so with this project we are hoping to rebuild that security for families and neighborhoods,” said UWRV Investor Relations Specialist Brooke Gill.

The little free pantry will be filled with non-perishable food items and other treats that people all across the neighborhood can access. While it’s not a solution to food insecurity or food deserts, they do provide easy and anonymous access to basic need products.

People are also encouraged to drop off donations.