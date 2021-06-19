Clear icon
Roanoke man celebrates Father’s Day with lecture series featuring fathers

The final lecture airs Friday at 6:30 p.m.

McKinley Strother
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Father's Day
ROANOKE, Va.The Bell Effect and Black Father Family are celebrating Father’s Day by sharing a series of videos from fathers to their children.

Ryan Bell, the creator of both groups, hosts a Facebook lecture series with educators, businessmen, mental health professionals and pastors — who are all fathers. The purpose behind all of this Bell said is to dismantle the stereotype that Black men are not fathers.

“This series, in particular, is important to begin to have those conversations, and not just have them but use this as an opportunity to bring together a group of men who can actually put some action behind the conversations that we’re having,” said Bell.

The final lecture series airs Friday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. on the Bell Effect’s Facebook page.

Black Fathers: A Lecture Series (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

