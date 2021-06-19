Roanoke man celebrates Father’s Day with lecture series featuring fathers

ROANOKE, Va. – The Bell Effect and Black Father Family are celebrating Father’s Day by sharing a series of videos from fathers to their children.

Ryan Bell, the creator of both groups, hosts a Facebook lecture series with educators, businessmen, mental health professionals and pastors — who are all fathers. The purpose behind all of this Bell said is to dismantle the stereotype that Black men are not fathers.

“This series, in particular, is important to begin to have those conversations, and not just have them but use this as an opportunity to bring together a group of men who can actually put some action behind the conversations that we’re having,” said Bell.

The final lecture series airs Friday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. on the Bell Effect’s Facebook page.

Ad