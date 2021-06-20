Partly Cloudy icon
Tatum Sheppard wins Miss Virginia 2021

She was awarded a $20,000 scholarship

Jessica Jewell
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tatum Sheppard wins Miss Virginia 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Liberty University graduate Tatum Sheppard is your new Miss Virginia.

She was crowned in Roanoke last night and awarded a $20,000 scholarship. She plans to uphold her social impact initiative on mentoring matters.

Sheppard said she’s thankful for the opportunity and owes part of her success to her mom, who was Miss America 1987.

”My mom is my biggest influence, she’s actually a former Miss America, and so I am so excited to honor her as a Miss America legacy and go to the 100th anniversary of the Miss America organization. It’s the greatest gift I could ever give to her for being the best role model that I could ever ask for.”

Sheppard now advances to the Miss America competition in Connecticut later this year.

