COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in New River Valley

Nearly 70,000 vaccinated in the New River Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – About 70,000 people in the New River Valley have been vaccinated so far.

Local health experts say that while COVID-19 variants are spreading across the United States, the best form of protection is having your shot.

“We are seeing that people who are fully vaccinated have very strong protection against illness hospitalizations and the variants so that’s great news,” New River Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said.

The New River Health District will continue to offer free vaccines and work with local pharmacies and doctors’ offices to expand access.