LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are asking for help as they search for a missing elderly woman.

Beatrice Reese Spencer, 74, was last seen wearing a blue/white shirt and three tank tops - gold, beige, & black, one tennis shoe and one slipper.

Spencer is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds and has Alzheimer’s.

Police did not say when or where she was last seen.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 911 or 434-847-1602 if you have info.