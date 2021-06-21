Moe’s Southwest Grill opening at old Salem Zaxby’s location

SALEM, Va. – Burrito fans rejoice!

This Friday, Moe’s Southwest Grill is opening at 903 West Main Street in what was previously home to Zaxby’s.

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant is running a Free Burritos for a Year promotion! To qualify, you’ll need to must check in to the restaurant through the Moe’s App between June 25 to July 4 and the winners will be randomly selected.

The restaurant will also give away free t-shirts to the first 100 guests and have prizes.

If you don’t want to eat inside, you can also simply drive thru, use the pick-up window or take advantage of the outdoor patio dining.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our new Moe’s location in Salem,” said franchisee Angelo Dajon, who runs six Moe’s locations across Virignia. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing many meals together!”

The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ahead of Friday’s, Moe’s hosted a special lunch for first local responders, as well as a celebration dinner for students at Salem High School to celebrate the football team’s 10th state championship.