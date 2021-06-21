More than 3,000 COVID-19 survivors honored with ribbon display at Carilion Clinic

ROANOKE. Va. – Health experts say there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why Carilion Clinic is honoring those who have beat the virus in their hospitals.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital recently unveiled a display of 3,367 blue ribbons, each one representing a person who was hospitalized with COVID-19, recovered and was then able to go home from one of the chain’s hospitals.

Nurses who came up with the idea for the display say they wanted a way to honor their patients who have recovered from COVID-19, while also recognizing hospital staff who have worked through the pandemic.

“I think it’s been a tough and challenging year for all of us in healthcare and our community, and it’s important to look at what we have overcome,” said Unit Director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Annie Phillips.

Organizers plan on allowing those who recover from COVID-19, to drop a ribbon into the display when they are discharged from the hospital.