3-month Danville police operation nets 33 arrests of people wanted for violent crimes

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police have arrested dozens of individuals wanted in connection with a variety of violent crimes.

In the early part of 2021, Danville experienced an increase in firearms-related offenses compared to previous months of historic lows, according to police.

Members of the department’s Violent Crimes and Gang Unit recognized that several of the incidents may have been linked to several repeat offenders and along with others in the department, worked together to find and arrest these individuals, according to police.

On Tuesday, police announced that Operation Mousetrap, the three-month focused effort to arrest wanted violent offenders connected to firearms-related offenses, yielded the following results:

33 individuals arrested on charges ranging from murder, robbery and weapons offenses to probation violations and burglary

336 grams of K2 (synthetic marijuana) seized

54 grams of cocaine seized

13 firearms seized

8 grams of heroin seized

Police said that the arrests led to additional cases being developed in relation to drug and weapon offenses that are ongoing investigations at this time.

The Police Department praised this operation as an example of its focused deterrence model to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing by using data-driven activities and accountability through the stratified model of policing.

Ad

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to contact police at 434-793-0000 or use the department’s crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.