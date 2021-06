Day of Giving in the New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – Wednesday is the 8th Annual Online Giving Day in the New River Valley.

Hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, the event aims to raise $430,000 for NRV nonprofits this year.

You have the opportunity to give back to more than 90 nonprofits in the annual Give Local NRV fundraiser which only lasts for 24 hours. So far, more than $214,000 has been raised.

Click here to take a look at all of the participating nonprofits and to give and share your support.