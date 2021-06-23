Trooper shoots, kills man after armed hostage situation at a Luray convenience store

LURAY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an armed hostage situation in Luray that ended in an officer-involved shooting, leaving one man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Around noon, authorities received a 911 call about an armed man holding people hostage inside Page Convenience Store in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Multiple agencies including Virginia State Police, the Luray Police Department, the Town of Shenandoah Police, the Page County Sheriff’s Office and authorities with the Shenandoah National Park responded to the parking lot outside the convenience store.

Police said authorities tried to engage with the man using a loudspeaker, but he refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s demands to put his weapon down and safely exit the store. However, police said the man did come to the front of the store and opened the store before going back inside during negotiations.

At about 1:15 p.m., police said the man walked out through the front doors and pointed a long gun at authorities, which led to a trooper shooting at the man.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died at the scene.

His body will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

The two people who were taken hostage inside the store were not injured.

State police also said no law enforcement members were injured during the incident.

In accordance with state police policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as the criminal and administrative investigation continues, according to VSP.