Plans for new hotel, parking garage in downtown Roanoke now on hold

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke has pressed pause on a plan that would have added more hotel rooms and parking to downtown Roanoke.

Marc Nelson, the Economic Development Manager for Roanoke City, told 10 News that the city wants to see how downtown bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic before taking on the additional expense of a new parking garage.

In September 2018, Roanoke City Council unanimously approved the project, which would have added a Marriott hotel and parking garage with more than 500 spaces to downtown.

As part of the plan, Roanoke would have paid $2.2 million for the parking lot at the corner of Church Avenue and Williamson Road that’s currently owned by Market Holdings LLC.

The planned Marriott hotel would have had between 125 and 150 rooms.

