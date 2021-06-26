American Red Cross faces severe blood shortage

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The American Red Cross needs your help. They say there’s a severe blood shortage.

They attribute that to rising trauma cases, transplants and surgeries.

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the Red Cross is also trying to catch up on blood drives canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

While all blood types are needed, there’s a demand for type O and platelets.

“More people are able to get the medical help they’ve been seeking, and now having those elective surgeries and such, outside the norm of just people needing blood for other reasons, whether it be trauma and surgeries, spare of the moment. As that happens, we’re still suffering with those blood drives,” said Michelle Dowdy, executive director of Blue Ridge American Red Cross.

You can find the nearest blood drive to you here.