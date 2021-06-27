Car show fundraiser honors fallen Pulaski County sheriff’s deputy

Dublin, Va. – A New River Valley nonprofit hosted a car show fundraiser Saturday in honor of a fallen Pulaski County deputy.

A beloved school resource officer, marathon runner, and officer recruit trainer passed away after a traffic accident in January.

But the memory of Sgt. Perry Hodge lives on.

Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge organized a 75-car show to raise money for a scholarship fund in Hodge’s name.

The crowd indulged in treats as they wore shirts in his honor.

“It’s the love that everybody had for him,” Patty Johnson, vice president of PC Hearts Behind the Badge said.

“And there are so many kids in the school system that just loved him as a resource officer so this gives them an opportunity to celebrate his legacy,” Tammy Holbrook, president of the non-profit, said.

It’s a sentimental moment for Hodge’s wife, Lisa, who is overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“I got all new friends and family I never knew I had,” she said. “Just the support for my family has been awesome.”

The non-profit aims to raise more than $5,000 to send a cadet through the New River Criminal Justice Academy.

“He worked with the academy and to help people who can’t afford it would be something that he loved to do,” Lisa said.

But the legacy fund won’t stop there.

Recognizing Hodge’s love for children and education, the organization wants to also raise $25,000 to offer a scholarship through the New River Community College.

With a golf tournament and a marathon coming in the next few months, their fundraising efforts will continue until they reach their goal.