One dead and another injured after stabbing

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - A South Boston man is in custody following a stabbing that left one person dead and another injured.

At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the South Boston Police Department responded to call relating to two stab wound victims at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.

Once they arrived, they found 48-year-old Imil Wheeler with multiple stab wounds and 40 -year-old Lavonnyea Ali with a stab wound to her arm.

According to officials, Wheeler died from his injuries around 3:50 a.m.

Police later arrested 58-year-old Lional Russell Barnett, of South Boston and charged him with one count attempted murder and one count of murder in the second degree.

Barrett is currently being held at the Halifax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Further investigation revealed that this incident happened at the Willow Oaks Apartments in the Town of South Boston.