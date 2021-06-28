32 places to watch fireworks across Southwest, Central Virginia this 4th of July weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – America’s 245th birthday is quickly approaching and that means fireworks!

After a 2020 with far fewer fireworks shows across the country, 2021 looks to be making up for that with a bang! (pun intended)

Below is a list of when you can catch fireworks displays across the region.

Friday, July 2

Pembroke - Independence Day at Mountain Lake in Giles County will offer food and music. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount - Admission is free at the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount’s Independence Festival at Franklin County High School and it starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk.

Smith Mountain Lake - Mitchell’s Point Marina is launching the fireworks with proceeds benefiting the Semper Fi & America’s Fund. They’ll be launched at 9 p.m. and due to limited parking at the marina, the shows are best viewed by water in the vicinity of Marker C-3 in Craddock Creek.

Ad

Saturday, July 3

Bedford - The town’s fireworks will be launched from the National D-Day Memorial at dark and should be visible from most places in the town

Brookneal - At Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, the Independence Day Celebration begins at 3 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for dusk. Tickets are $10/car

Buchanan - Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. at the 67th annual Buchanan Community Carnival.

Christiansburg - The town’s 4th of July Celebration starts at 10 a.m. with many events during the day. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m. The best place to view them from is either the Uptown Christiansburg (New River Valley Mall) or Walmart parking lots.

Ad

Floyd - With the town’s Independence Day Celebration at Floyd County High School beginning at 6:30 p.m., fireworks will be launched around 9:15 p.m.

Independence - What better place to celebrate America’s independence than in the town of Independence. The town’s celebration kicks off with a 10 a.m. parade and fireworks are scheduled for dark.

Lynchburg - The Lynchburg Hill Cats will be launching fireworks after their game at Bank of James Stadium against the Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski - The Pulaski River Turtles take on the Princeton Whilstlepigs at 7 p.m. As is the team’s Friday home game tradition, there will be fireworks after the game!

Ad

Roanoke - The City of Roanoke will launch fireworks at 9 p.m. over the fields at River’s Edge North. Fireworks may be viewed from the River’s Edge South fields, which will be accessible only through the Roanoke River Greenway.

Shawsville - Following the Fuzzy Logic concert at Old Town Fields, fireworks will be launched.

Wytheville - The July 3rd Celebration and Street Festival is a full day of events with fireworks scheduled that night.

Sunday, July 4

Appomattox - Firefighters and Fireworks is a nearly all-day event at Liberty Field. Fireworks are scheduled to launch at 9:30 p.m.

Ad

Blacksburg - The town of Blacksburg will launch fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at the old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive.

Buena Vista - The city’s July 4 celebration will take place at Glen Maury Park. Fireworks will be launched at 9:30 p.m. and are best viewed at Vista Links Golf Course, Camden Field, and Glen Maury Park.

Clifton Forge - The C&O Railway Heritage Center’s Starts and Stripes event begins with a parade at 12:30 p.m. and comes to a rousing finish with fireworks at dusk.

Covington - At the Jackson River Sports Complex, the city will launch fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Ad

Danville - A day of events concludes with fireworks at dusk that will be launched from the southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge

Fincastle - The Town of Fincastle will launch its annual July 4 fireworks show at dusk at Breckinridge Elementary School.

Galax - The City of Galax will launch its fireworks at 10 p.m. from Felts Park.

Hillsville - The VFW in Hillsville will have a 4 p.m. parade, with the ACE Party Band at 7 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for dusk

Ad

Hot Springs - The Omni Homestead Resort will be launching fireworks from the Casino Lawn at 9:15 p.m.

Lynchburg - The Lynchburg Hill Cats will again be launching fireworks after their game at Bank of James Stadium against the Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg - Thomas Road Baptist Church is holding its free Celebrate America event. In addition to a wide variety of offerings, fireworks will also be launched that night.

Nellysford - Wintergreen Resort plans to launch fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Ad

Radford - The city’s Spirit of America Celebration in Bisset Park is a nearly all-day-long event with music, games, food, and of course, fireworks! They’re scheduled to go off at 9:30 p.m.

Salem - The Salem Fair will be launching its fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake - Mitchell’s Point Marina is launching the fireworks with proceeds from this show benefiting the Saunders Volunteer Fire Company. They’ll be launched at 9 p.m. and due to limited parking at the marina, the shows are best viewed by water in the vicinity of Marker C-3 in Craddock Creek.

Ad

Stuart - The town of Stuart will be launching fireworks from DeHart Park

Vinton - Vinton’s July 4 celebration at the Vinton War Memorial begins at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Know of one we missed? Email jwilliamson@wsls.com and we’ll make sure it gets added.