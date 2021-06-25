New fireworks show announced at Smith Mountain Lakes to support Saunders Volunteer Fire Company

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – After last week’s announcement that the Saunders Volunteer Fire Department had to cancel its annual firework show at Parkway Marina, a community has now rallied to help the organization.

Mitchell’s Point Marina announced Friday that in addition to its July 2 fireworks it will now be launching fireworks on Independence Day.

While the originally planned July 2 show will benefit the Semper Fi & America’s Fund, the new July 4 show will benefit the Saunders Volunteer Fire Company.

A number of local businesses and individuals donated funds in an effort to put together a show to support and financially benefit the Fire Company, according to the Marina.

Since the show has been fully funded by the sponsors, all incoming donations will go directly to either or both charities.

Super exciting announcement! Mitchells Point Marina is excited to announce that in addition to our Friday July 2nd ,... Posted by Mitchell's Point Marina on Friday, June 25, 2021

A GoFundMe page has been established to support both charities, with 50% of each donation going to Saunders VFD and the other 50% going to the Semper Fi and America’s Fund.

Both shows will be held at Mitchell’s Point Marina, 3553 Trading Post Road, Huddleston VA 24104 and will commence at about 9 p.m., depending on weather and cloud cover.

Due to limited parking at the marina, the shows are best viewed by water in the vicinity of Marker C-3 in Craddock Creek.