Local News

Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake canceled

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Smith Mountain Lake
Franklin County
Roanoke
Lynchburg
The Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake have been canceled for 2021.

The Saunders Volunteer Fire Co. made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, saying the cancelation is due to circumstances outside of their control.

“Current restrictions severely limited our ability to hose a quality fireworks show which led us to this difficult decision,” the post read.

The original show was set to be held at Parkway Marina on July 3.

