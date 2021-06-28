Centra Health honors caregivers for their resilience during the coronavirus pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines for more than a year, Centra Health honored its caregivers on Saturday

Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan declared June 26 as Centra Caregiver Appreciation Day and in a virtual fundraising gala, Centra Health recognized the challenges 7,500 healthcare workers overcame to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Centra Health Senior VP and Chief Transformation Officer Michael Elliott said their sacrifices are why the community is able to still stand today.

“You were supposed to come in and perform your role and not know if you might contract that disease yourself and take it home to your family,” he said. “I mean those are the things that people dealt with. It sounds abstract but it was real.”