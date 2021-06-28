Wildlife experts in at least 6 states investigating the cause of bird deaths

Hundreds of birds are dying without explanation in parts of the South and Midwest.

Wildlife experts in at least six states, as well as Washington D.C.. have reported an increase in sick or dying birds in the past month.

The most commonly afflicted birds are Blue Jays, Common Grackles and European Starlings. Symptoms include crusty or puffy eyes, signs of seizures and loss of balance.

Wildlife experts in the New River Valley said while they don’t believe the new disease responsible for killing these birds has reached the area they said it’s important to stay alert.

“Whenever somebody notices sick or dead birds in their yard, it’s always a good idea to pull in those bird feeders and bird baths to bleach them,” said Virginia Wildlife Veterinarian Megan Kirchgessner. “Keep them inside for maybe a week or so before hanging them back up, just in case it’s an infectious disease that’s the culprit.”

Kirchgessner said the deparment will be releasing new information about this disease in the coming days.