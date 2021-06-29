Gas prices expected to go up about 5 cents ahead of 4th of July

AAA: Gas prices to go up about 5 cents over holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – As you get ready for that 4th of July trip, be prepared to pay more at the pump.

Since early May, gas prices have stayed around $2.93 due to the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.

AAA expects nationwide prices to go up to about a nickel, but since the prices have already been high in Virginia, there may not be much of an increase here at home.

“Here in Virginia, that drove up prices dramatically all in one week. Well, the price got up there to that level and it’s never really come back. So we saw all of those summer push prices happen in one week and we’ve never come back down,” AAA Midatlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

AAA expects some popular tourist areas to experience temporary gas shortages because of fewer truck drivers.