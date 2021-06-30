Extreme temperatures have an effect on your packages, mail-order medication

Extreme temperatures have an affect on your packages, mail-order medication

ROANOKE, Va. – Extreme heat means pretty much everything is hot right now. Packages delivered to your mailbox or front door are included, and prescription medication is at risk during this warm weather.

“It can make it become less effective,” said Ryan Clingenpeel, a pharmacist at Downhome Pharmacy in Cloverdale.

A large amount of all prescription drugs were estimated to come through a mail carrier. Carlton Farley of Vinton is among those who appreciated this convenience.

“I don’t have no vehicle so I can’t go to the pharmacy. So, I get it shipped,” said Farley.

So, how long do you have?

“A short amount of time it generally doesn’t affect them. When we’re talking about a day or two that’s when it can damage the medications,” stated Clingenpeel.

Clingenpeel said tablet medication fairs well, but liquid medication like insulin and some antibiotics do not.

If it feels hot to the touch and you’re unsure, ask your pharmacist. CVS and Walgreens offer same or next-day delivery. Local orders may be your best bet if you’re concerned.