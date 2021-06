Tanker crash closes all travel lanes on US 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling on US 460 in Giles County can expect some delays Tuesday night.

A crash involving a tanker has shut down all travel lanes on US 460 in Giles County, which is about four miles east of VA 61.

Lieutenant Danny Ratcliffe with the Pearisburg Police Department told 10 News the driver sustained minor injuries.

