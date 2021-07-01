NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M after misconduct investigation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team play during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10 million and its wonder will be stepping down from day-to-day operations after an investigation into workplace misconduct.

Dan Snyder, Washington’s co-CEO and owner, released a statement Thursday in response to the investigation’s recommendations.

“Over the last 18 months, we have made a lot of changes. We have a new and diverse leadership team, a comprehensive program of training, culture surveys and employee support, and a commitment to ensure that every employee of the Washington Football Club comes to a professional and respectful workplace every day,” he wrote in his statement.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”

“I agree with the Commissioner’s decisions in this matter and am committed to implementing this investigation’s important recommendations,” said Dan.

This comes two days after Tanya Snyder, Dan’s wife, was named co-CEO of the team in an effort to improve the team’s culture.

In his statement, Dan said Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.”

“The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it’s important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do,” she said when the news was announced on Tuesday.

You can read Dan Snyder’s full statement below: