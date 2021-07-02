Ask 10: Questions about marijuana retail now that recreational use is legal in Virginia

We’re working for you to answer dozens of questions about cannabis that we’ve received since Virginia legalized marijuana on April 7.

Now that the legalization law went into effect on Thursday, we will break down what’s allowed and what’s still illegal in the Commonwealth.

How many plants are allowed under the law per household?

“It is four plants per household, so it’s not four per person for per household, and you can’t blackball your neighbors for. Half per household means for per household is not a neighborhood garden or anything like that,” said Howard Hall, Roanoke County Police Chief.

Are there recreational stores?

“Until the Virginia Cannabis Control authorizes adult-use retailers, the only legal retail access to cannabis in the Commonwealth will be for registered medical patients who are shopping at medical dispensaries,” said NORML VA Executive Director, Jenn Michelle Pedini.

Why is it not for retail until 2024? Why do licenses take so long?

The state’s Cannabis Control Authority starts its work on Thursday. We spoke with a cannabis business authority in Roanoke who has been working with local shops in our area to navigate the change.

She says it would be a faster process if marijuana was legal on a federal level.