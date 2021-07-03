Adventure awaits at Natural Bridge State Park

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County has many outdoor adventures like the Natural Bridge State Park, which has many new things to offer.

The park is now an International Dark Sky Park which means it offers outdoor astronomy programs where you can check out the stars right here in Rockbridge County.

We caught up with Park Manager Jim Jones in the new Children’s Discovery Area. It has balance beams and lets kids create forts, dig in the sand, get creative on the art wall and more.

“Track trail is designed to have another experiential opportunity for the families to enjoy with the children,” said Jones. “There are four different brochures. You can do all four at one time or you can save them for different trips.”

Group campsites are also coming soon, thanks to work by an Americorps conservation group.