More than 600 runners race to raise money for kids in the community

More than 600 hundred runners race to raise money for kids in the community

ROANOKE, Va. – Runners are racing to celebrate the Fourth of July by raising money for kids in the community.

The 10th annual American National Bank and Trust’s “Four on the Fourth” run-walk kicked off Sunday morning. It’s a four-mile race through downtown Roanoke and it’s presented by Fleet Feet Sports.

Money raised through entry fees benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia. The organization provides summer camps, athletic programs and academic help to kids in Roanoke, Franklin and Montgomery counties.

“We had a lot of kids whose parents had to go back to work and provide them the support that they need,” said Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia CEO Michelle Davis.

This year broke a record with more than 600 runners participating in-person and virtually. After the 4-mile run, there was a free half-mile kid run with over 100 kids.