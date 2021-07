Entrance to the Salem Fair on July 3, 2021.

SALEM, Va. – On Tuesday at the Salem Fair, it’s all about giving back.

On Help The Homeless night, the Roanoke Rescue Mission, Journey FM and WSLS 10 are teaming up for a good cause.

Anyone who brings two pairs of brand-new socks will receive a $5 discount on a wristband, which normally costs $27.

The discounted wristbands are available until 10 p.m. and allow for unlimited rides, except Spaceport.

The donations will be used by those in need who visit The Roanoke Rescue Mission.