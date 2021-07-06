3-year-old boy dies in Halifax shooting believed to be accidental

HALIFAX, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot and later died on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police are now investigating the shooting that they believe was accidental in nature.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Halifax police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Halifax Road for a reported shooting.

They arrived to find a 3-year-old boy who a single gunshot wound, according to police.

The boy was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where he later died.

His remains are being transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Police did say that a handgun was recovered at the scene and none of the three adults nor an additional juvenile inside the home at the time of the shooting was injured.

At this time, no charges have been placed as the investigation remains ongoing.