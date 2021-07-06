Part of Salem High School gone, as construction continues

The $36 million construction project will bring a updated classrooms, a common area for students and more.

SALEM, Va. – Part of Salem High School is gone now as construction continues. The original one-level main office was torn down last week to make way for a new two story addition on the front of the building.

Salem says phase one of the project was finished on time and on budget. Crews are on phase two now, where you can also see work going on in the cafeteria.

Phase two will last through the upcoming school year when the Auditorium Entrance on the right as you drive up will be the main entrance for the school and the main office will operate out of one of the new classrooms in the new South Addition.

There’s a temporary sign being installed for the entrance.

As we’ve reported, the $36 million construction project will bring updated classrooms, a common area for students and more.