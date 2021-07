BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 52-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Monday afternoon in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

At 2:25 p.m., police responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Craig Creek Road after a 2005 Kawasaki VN200 motorcycle ran off the side of the road and overturned.

The driver, Walter D. Gilliam, 52, of Lynchburg, died at the scene and police said he was wearing his helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.