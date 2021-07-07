8-month-old baby girl dies after house fire in Wise County

APPALACHIA, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a house fire that killed an infant in the Town of Appalachia Monday morning.

At about 6:09 a.m., the Town of Appalachia Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road.

Police said a 30-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy were able to escape the burning house, but once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the remains of an 8-month-old baby girl inside.

Her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Center in Roanoke for examination and autopsy, according to authorities.

The woman was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital for injuries she sustained in the fire but has since been released.

Police said the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation but said the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.