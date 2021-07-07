Legislators intensify oversight as VEC progresses resolving unemployment claims backlog

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia legislators are intensifying their oversight of the Virginia Employment Commission as the agency digs out from a deluge of unemployment claims that has overwhelmed the system during the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission has been tasked with reviewing how the VEC has processed unemployment insurance claims, including its response during the pandemic and IT program, with a report expected on Nov. 15.

The VEC is making progress on clearing a massive backlog of unemployment claims. JLARC is reporting the VEC’s claim processing backlog has been reduced from 92,000 to 40,000 in the last two months.

However, they say more work needs to be done.

JLARC is reporting the VEC is still only answering a small number of calls. They’re requesting more operators and suggested the VEC develops a call center method similar to the state’s health department.

“The call center performance has kind of changed over time,” JLARC Project Leader Lauren Axselle says. “Some of the numbers, I believe, look a little bit worse currently than they did during the peak of the pandemic.”

JLARC says the VEC will implement a new U.I. system by Oct. 1. During the transition, there will be a blackout period for the public.

JLARC could not comment on how long this would last.

They will give their interim review in September.