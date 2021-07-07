Roanoke celebrates Parks and Rec Month with free lineup of events

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab your movie popcorn and blanket, a tube, yoga mat or a basketball; you’ll need them to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month with the City of Roanoke.

Roanoke kicked off festivities with a bang during last week’s fireworks display.

It continues with Parks After Dark Movie: “The Goonies” on Friday, July 9, a parks party in Starr Hill Brewery Roanoke’s can garden and a community float down the Roanoke River on Sunday ending at Starr Hill.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation hosts several events for Park and Rec Month (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Most events are free. The point is to show what the Parks and Recreation Department brings to the community and the multiple ways families can enjoy parks.

“A big part of this for us was accessibility. We wanted to make sure we had things going on in all four quadrants of the city, and we wanted to make sure we made things free and we remove any barrier so that anybody who wanted to celebrate with us can,” said Stephanie Long, marketing coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

Ad

In addition to events, every Monday and Tuesday in July when you buy a beer, Starr Hill Brewery Roanoke will donate a dollar to Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

For details on the Parks and Rec Month events, click here.