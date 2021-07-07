Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney says not enough evidence to charge anyone in nursing home investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Commonwealth attorney’s office says after months of investigation there is not enough evidence to charge anyone at Raleigh Court Health and Rehab Center.

As 10 News has reported in the past, the Commonwealth’s Attorney was investigating three cases of possible neglect at Raleigh Court Health and Rehab Center, including the death of Helen Norfleet.

Allegations of neglect at Raleigh Court Health and Rehab came after families were unable to see loved ones in person for months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Norfleet’s granddaughter, Julie Parsons, said the 96-year-old woman was moved to the Raleigh Court Health and Rehab in 2018. While her grandmother was there, Parsons would visit her multiple times a week; however, that all changed when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Parsons said the last day she saw Norfleet in person was on March 13, but she stayed in touch via video calls after that point. Everything was fine for a while, but she started to notice a decline.

In September, Parsons said she got a call that her grandmother tested positive for COVID-19 and the next day she was told she had fallen out of bed. In October, Parson says she was notified her Nannie had two wounds on her toes on her left foot and Raleigh Court staff were going to be watching those and taking care of those. Weeks later, Parsons says she got another call that her grandmother’s foot was getting worse and Parsons decided she wanted her taken to the hospital, where she eventually needed two toes amputated.

“When they took the bandage off, the bone was exposed on her second toe, you could see the bone sticking out,” said Parsons.

Parsons said that after the amputations, the family made the decision to move her to another facility.

But in November, her Nannie went back to the hospital, was put on hospice and died one day later on Nov. 20, 2020.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell says there is no statute of limitations on this case or the others, so if someone comes forward with more evidence, they will pursue it.

Caldwell met with Parsons to talk about the investigation Wednesday morning.

Caldwell says they talked to several investigators and experts outside of Roanoke.

One nurse investigator says Norfleet’s toes were cleaned, dressed and she got her medication. The nurse investigator also said given her age, it would be difficult for her body to heal an injury to any extremity.

Caldwell said the investigator went on to say the bruising was not significant and giving her age it is not uncommon to find bruising in the locations they looked at. The bruising was not intentionally inflicted and was consistent with nursing home records that she had fallen out of bed, the investigator told Caldwell.

According to Caldwell, the question comes down to whether or not there was an alleged failure to provide medical attention to prevent this from happening and if there was a criminal violation of standards of care.

