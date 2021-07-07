Roanoke Rescue Mission celebrating 73rd anniversary with 100% donation matches

ROANOKE, Va. – On Help The Homeless night, at the Salem Fair Tuesday, people donated nearly 1,000 pairs of socks to get discounted ride wristbands while also helping to support The Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Volunteers at The Roanoke Rescue Mission said that socks are one of their most asked for items from people who visit the shelter.

This July also marks the Rescue Mission’s 73rd anniversary and the community is celebrating in a big way.

“Skolrood Law Firm and General Shepherd Hospice, they’re teaming up and matching all donations up to $200,000 through the month of July. So if you want to donate this is the time to do it to double your impact and help people even more,” said Kevin Berry, the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s community outreach manager.

To donate money, time or supplies, visit the organization’s website.