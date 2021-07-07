Southwest Virginia health expert explains debate over masks as COVID-19 Delta variant spreads

ROANOKE, Va. – As COVID-19 case numbers drop, there are growing concerns about the newly emerging Delta variant. It’s also bringing up questions about whether people should start wearing masks again.

Experts at the Virginia Department of Health are keeping a close eye on the emerging COVID-19 Delta variant. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District’s Director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says although we have not found any Delta variant cases in our region, this doesn’t mean we are in the clear.

“I fully expect that we will have Delta, there is no reason to believe we will be spared,” she said.

In anticipation of the Delta variant’s arrival, many people are confused about the conflicting guidance on whether to begin masking up again.

The World Health Organization is recommending to hold off and listen to the CDC who say masking is not necessary. However, Dr. Morrow says masking up should depend on your COVID-19 vaccine status and where you live.

“The reality is in highly vaccinated communities masking isn’t necessary for people who are vaccinated,” said Dr. Morrow. “No matter anywhere in the world if you are not vaccinated you should be wearing a mask when out in public, if you are in crowded areas and you are not able to protect yourself you should be wearing a mask,” she added.

In Roanoke County, the vaccination rate is at 69.9% for adults, which Dr. Morrow interprets as a high enough percentage of people vaccinated. This means, if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you don’t need to wear a mask. But if you are not vaccinated, she recommends wearing a mask anytime you are in public.