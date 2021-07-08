Darius Rucker, Rodney Atkins among those performing at Blue Ridge Country Festival

LEFT: In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Darius Rucker performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. RIGHT: Rodney Atkins performs at Concerts in Your Car at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Ventura, Calif.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Love Country music? Then you’ll likely love what’s coming to Pittsylvania County this October.

From Oct. 1 to 3, the Blue Ridge Country Festival is taking place at the Blue Ridge Amipitheather Festival Grounds.

On Wednesday, the festival began revealing its lineup, which includes both Darius Rucker and Rodney Atkins.

Tickets are now available, ranging from general admission to VIP. Those looking to attend can now buy one-day, two-day or three-day passes for the festival.

So far, others in the lineup include Jake Owen, Frankie Ballard and Jameson Rodgers.