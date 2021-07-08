Mostly Cloudy icon
Franklin County man charged in connection with the death of his 7-year-old grandson

Hunter Wayne Cumbie died after two days in the hospital, authorities say

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Franklin County
Rocky Mount
Crime
John Robert Ebel
John Robert Ebel (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have charged a 50-year-old man with felony child abuse after the death of his 7-year-old grandson earlier this month.

On June 30, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office learned that a boy had been admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital to be treated for injuries after a reported fall in the 1000 block of Muse Field Road.

Two days later, Hunter Wayne Cumbie died while still at the hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities charged John Robert Ebel, the child’s grandfather and caretaker, with felony child abuse and he is currently being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

