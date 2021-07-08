Franklin County man charged in connection with the death of his 7-year-old grandson

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have charged a 50-year-old man with felony child abuse after the death of his 7-year-old grandson earlier this month.

On June 30, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office learned that a boy had been admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital to be treated for injuries after a reported fall in the 1000 block of Muse Field Road.

Two days later, Hunter Wayne Cumbie died while still at the hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities charged John Robert Ebel, the child’s grandfather and caretaker, with felony child abuse and he is currently being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.