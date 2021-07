Major road closed as part of Lynchburg's Main Street renewal project

A major roadway has been closed in order for work to continue on Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project.

The intersection of Main and 10th Streets is under construction through Tuesday, July 13th.

Crews plan to demolish the road and then install stone base and asphalt.

Other parts of Main Street are being converted temporarily to allow for two-way traffic and allow access to parking lots.