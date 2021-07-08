‘It really touched our hearts’: HeRow Expo to honor Rowan Price this weekend

VINTON, Va. – A local nonprofit is taking a love of motorsports and turning it into an opportunity to change lives.

This weekend, HopeDriven will host the HeRow Expo, a car, truck and bike show raising money for the medical expenses of sick children.

The event was named after Rowan Price, a young girl who battled leukemia. Rowan’s mom said the nonprofit HopeDriven touched the whole family’s life with the event’s generosity.

“It really touched our hearts, and it raised over $10,000 for our family which went toward our living expenses, expenses for Emory, our medical expenses and then eventually unfortunately our funeral expenses,” Mandy Price, her mother, said. “So, it just really means a lot that there is help out there in this form.”

