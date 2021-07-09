Petition to change Lynchburg City School Board falls short of signature goal

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A petition to change the Lynchburg City School board will fall short of its goal.

As we’ve reported, a group of parents started a petition last fall to get a referendum on the upcoming ballot to have an elected, rather than an appointed school board.

The Conservative Parents of Lynchburg needed 6,000 signatures, but they’ll be about 1,400 short.

“We collected over 4,000 signatures in the middle of a pandemic. That shouldn’t be understated. Even when people are scared to go out, even when people are not out and about, 4,000 people still showed up and indicated, yes, the school board needs to change,” said Andrew Glover, founder of the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg.

The group plans to try again next year and are looking at ways to collect signatures electronically.