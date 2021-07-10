Local parents, students react to CDC guidance on masks in schools

While the nation’s top public health agency says vaccinated teachers and students can ditch the mask, some say it’s too soon.

“I think they should still be wearing masks for their safety and everyone else’s,” said Will Via, a dad from Verona.

Via has three kids in Augusta County Public Schools and only one of them is old enough to get the shot. It’s why the news isn’t sitting well with him and others.

“I feel like everyone should still be wearing masks, vaccinated or not,” said Shae Helms, a sophomore at Amherst County High School.

Helms added that she would also like to see the masks stay.

“It’s still a big health problem,” she said.

But others—including her mom—have a different opinion.

“I’m not real sure how well they work to begin with,” Dana Worley, her mom, said. “If you want to wear one, I don’t see a problem with that. If you don’t, I don’t have a problem with that either.”

“We’ve been saying all along students should be in school and shouldn’t be tied to masks,” said Conservative Parents of Lynchburg Founder Andrew Glover.

We reached out to school leaders all over the region. All say they’re waiting for additional guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Department of Health and Governor Ralph Northam.

Still, there’s no doubt this will make for some challenging school environments. The biggest questions will be at middle schools, where some students can get the shot and others can’t.

The CDC also hasn’t said how teachers can know which students are vaccinated or how parents will know which teachers are immunized.

Another potential headache: the CDC is still recommending schools continue to space kids out and keep their desks three feet apart.