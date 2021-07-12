6 children hospitalized after being hit by golf cart at Rockbridge County campground

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Six children are recovering after being hit by a golf cart on Saturday at a Rockbridge County campground, according to Virginia State Police.

At 12:25 p.m., police responded to a private campground after the gas pedal got stuck on a golf cart and the vehicle hit six kids.

Two kids were flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while the other four were taken to Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said that the adult was not injured in the crash.

Because it occurred on private property, police said that no charges will be filed against the golf cart’s driver..