Man abducts woman he knows from a Franklin County Subway, authorities say

BOONES MILL, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people to a possible abduction on Monday afternoon.

At 4:45 p.m., authorities were altered to the incident that happened at the Subway in Boones Mill on Virgil H Goode Highway.

Kevin James Cole, 30, of Ruther Glen, abducted 33-year-old Cassandra Joy Smith, of Bedford, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cole, who is believed to have a firearm, was driving a dark-colored Dodge Dart with Virginia tag ULS-1473 north on U.S. 220.

The two do know each other and are possibly in a relationship, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The two are known to frequent the Roanoke area, in addition to Franklin and Bedford counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Cole or Smith is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.