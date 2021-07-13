Renovations underway for two Danville power substations

DANVILLE, Va. – This is part of the work being done in Danville to help better power for the community.

The Whitmell and Kentuck Substations are in the process of renovations and will be completed later this summer.

The Director of Utilities for the City of Danville, Jason Grey, says these upgrades are good maintenance and will help attract new developments.

“When you’re in economic development discussion, it’s always brought up as far as what’s the reliability on a certain circuit or substation so if a company looking to come in they’re going to want that kind of information,” said Grey.

The renovations cost $2 to $3 million each and will last for the next 30-40 years.

We’re told the transformers and breakers being replaced are 1970s vintage.