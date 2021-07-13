United Way of Central Virginia encouraging families to enroll in preschool

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The United Way of Central Virginia is reaching out to families and encouraging them to enroll their children in preschool.

The United Way held a special event Tuesday at Miller Park in Lynchburg.

Along with providing information and giveaways, they unveiled their latest initiative, Gus the Learning Bus.

It’s a school bus renovated into a mobile preschool classroom, which will travel throughout Central Virginia.

“Today is really just reaching out to the community, letting them know what we have available. We talked about the mixed delivery preschool program, which is access and free tuition for three-and-four-year-olds,” said Kimberly Maddox, Coordinator of the Mixed Delivery Preschool.

Thanks to a grant, their goal is to enroll 68 children at six locations across Lynchburg, as well as Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties.