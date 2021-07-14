Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Narrows police officer indicted on involuntary manslaughter in connection to deadly motorcycle crash

He has been placed on administrative leave, according to Narrows police chief

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Giles County, Crime, New River Valley
NARROWS, Va. – A New River Valley police officer has been indicted on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened last summer.

Chad Stilley, an officer with the Narrows Police Department, was indicted by a Giles County grand jury on Tuesday. According to Radford City Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, Stilley was indicted for the following charges: failure to yield right of way, reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter.

Stilley has been released on bond from the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Chris Tuck, Stilley’s attorney, confirmed that his charges are in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash last summer in Narrows at the intersection of US-460 and 3rd Street. Michael Acord, 28, of Rich Creek was the motorcyclist involved in the crash and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

According to Bentley Ratcliffe, chief of the Narrows Police Department, Stilley has been placed on administrative leave. Ratcliffe would not disclose if that leave is paid or unpaid.

Tuck said that Stilley has another trial set for July 28.

