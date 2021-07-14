Narrows police officer indicted on involuntary manslaughter in connection to deadly motorcycle crash

NARROWS, Va. – A New River Valley police officer has been indicted on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened last summer.

Chad Stilley, an officer with the Narrows Police Department, was indicted by a Giles County grand jury on Tuesday. According to Radford City Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, Stilley was indicted for the following charges: failure to yield right of way, reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter.

Stilley has been released on bond from the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Chris Tuck, Stilley’s attorney, confirmed that his charges are in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash last summer in Narrows at the intersection of US-460 and 3rd Street. Michael Acord, 28, of Rich Creek was the motorcyclist involved in the crash and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Ad

According to Bentley Ratcliffe, chief of the Narrows Police Department, Stilley has been placed on administrative leave. Ratcliffe would not disclose if that leave is paid or unpaid.

Tuck said that Stilley has another trial set for July 28.