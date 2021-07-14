Roanoke couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. – Not many couples can say they have been together for more than seven decades.

“I think mom was working with the USO maybe, they met in New York,” said Linda Bishop, daughter of the happy couple.

On July 14, 1946, Carl and Georgette Bishop said “I do.”

Seventy-five years later, the couple is treated with a celebration surrounded by friends and family at Pheasant Ridge Senior Living.

“It’s mind-boggling. Seriously, it’s really mind-boggling. I don’t know how they’ve done it, they both had some health challenges,” Linda said.

Carl served in World War Two and the Korean War.

While they may not get around like they used to, they still aim to make every moment count.

“Nobody could ask for any better parents. I mean they work to the bone for us three kids, they did everything humanly possible to make our lives easier,” Linda said.

Because of ongoing health issues, Carl and Georgette don’t get to see each other every day. But the couple was determined to make their biggest anniversary yet special.

“You make the best of it, I know he’s not going to get any better but I’m hoping he will,” said Georgette.

Georgette says it hasn’t always been easy, the couple navigated changes and challenges they never saw coming. But she says the secret is, they always stick together and always keep each other laughing — even through the tough times.

“You give and you take, and you say what you want to say and get it over with. If you don’t like it, well, you have to love it,” Georgette said.

The couple says they are thankful for everything their neighbors and friends have helped them with over the years.