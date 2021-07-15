One hospitalized after ‘possible explosion’ at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a “possible explosion” at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the construction area near the hospital for a possible explosion associated with the ongoing construction activity.

The incident is believed to have been caused by a line that failed during an air test, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said there is no ongoing hazard.

10 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.