Partly Cloudy icon
78º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

VMI starts making changes after independent racism probe

The military school has completed eight of the 42 listed recommendations

Tags: VMI, Lexington
VMI starts making changes after racism probe
VMI starts making changes after racism probe

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Virginia Military Institute is in the progress of adopting new changes following its investigation on equity and inclusion on post.

Gov. Northam ordered an independent investigation last year into the military school’s culture after Black alumni shared their troubling experiences.

“We’re going to continue to move forward focused on VMI’s mission of educating and developing leaders of character and citizen soldiers,” said VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins.

The report listed 42 recommendations and VMI says it has already completed eight of them.

Six would have to be completed by outside groups like the General Assembly.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.