VMI starts making changes after independent racism probe

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Virginia Military Institute is in the progress of adopting new changes following its investigation on equity and inclusion on post.

Gov. Northam ordered an independent investigation last year into the military school’s culture after Black alumni shared their troubling experiences.

“We’re going to continue to move forward focused on VMI’s mission of educating and developing leaders of character and citizen soldiers,” said VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins.

The report listed 42 recommendations and VMI says it has already completed eight of them.

Six would have to be completed by outside groups like the General Assembly.